Paczki available at Don's Donuts

Local bakers are making paczki in celebration of Fat Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Today is Fat Tuesday, that means that means paczki is on the mind.

Many bakeries in the Toledo area have been working hard to make sure they are fully stocked for Fat Tuesday.

One donut shop in particular is Don's Donuts on Woodville Road. They have a wide range of flavors when it comes to paczki. Don's offers over 10 flavors to choose from including classic raspberry and tangy lemon.

If you’re not familiar with paczki, it's a Polish donut usually full of jelly or some kind of sweet filling. They are known to draw lines around the block this time of year. The employees here have been working hard preparing for the big day.

Mohamed Orra, owner of Don’s Donuts, says they make paczki in 50 pound batches!

"Custard and chocolate cream is our two top ones, roughly we will probably sell 200 dozen today," added Orra.

For more information on Don's Donuts, click here.