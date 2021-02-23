Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups available nationwide

Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are available in dark and milk chocolate.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular candy company is expanding its inventory.

Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are available in dark and milk chocolate in a 1.4 ounce pack for $1.99.

"We're continuing to expand our product line so there is a Reese's cup for nearly everyone," said Eric Newton, brand manager for Reese's Organic, in a press release. "When consumers go down the candy aisle or shop online, we want everyone to have an option to choose from, and we aren't settling until everyone can enjoy a Reese's product."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines organic foods as those "grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing, among many factors, soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives."

Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Rainforest Alliance Certified.

According to The Hershey Company, Reese's is the first mass chocolate brand to offer an organic option.