COLUMBUS, Ohio — As businesses across Ohio are getting ready to reopen after Governor Mike DeWine's announcement Thursday afternoon, fears around coronavirus still linger. But those fears are a little bit lower in Ohio than in other parts of the country, according to a new survey.

The survey from Inspire PR Group looked at consumer habits before during and after coronavirus restrictions across the country, and found that just a third of Ohioans, compared to 41% of the rest of the country, are worried about contracting COVID-19.

"I believe that is attributable to the early actions of Governor Mike DeWine, as well as the continued communication and demonstrated impact of ‘flattening the state’s curve,'" said Hinda Mitchell, president of Inspire PR group.. "People in Ohio have more reason to be confident in prevention measures perhaps than those in other states."

Overall the conclusions were that customers are likely to return to restaurants when they reopen across the U.S., but around 20% less often than before the pandemic. Higher-end restaurants though, the survey said, will be more likely to get back to normal.

