Did Ohio's corn make it to 'Knee-high by the 4th of July'?

Happy customers have been recommending the corn at Szalay's and eating it up for decades. This year's crop looks as good as ever.

PENINSULA, Ohio — Szalay's Farm & Market in Peninsula is ready to celebrate its 90th anniversary of serving corn to local residents and travelers from around the world. Owner Paula Szalay says the corn is growing mighty high in 2021.

Many have heard the saying: Corn is supposed to be "Knee-high by the Fourth of July." Well, is it?

"The crop is doing very well," Szalay said. "It's definitely higher than knee-high. ... We are hopefully going to pick it in less than a week. It'll be the honey and cream, the honey and white together."

Happy customers have been recommending the corn and eating it up for decades.

"We did very well last year, and so far this year is the same," Szalay remarked.

From strawberries to melons to hotdogs and so much in between, the farm's market is open for several summer favorites.

"We got some cherries and pie for dessert tonight," customer Anna Shaw said. "It's fun to experience fun places, but especially local places."

"It's a nice time to get out, enjoy the fresh air and time with friends and family," Caitlin Dresch added.

The corn from the farm will end up at the market and also at your local grocery store in about 10 days. Ohio makes up nearly 17% of America's corn production.

Related stories: