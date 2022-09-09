Northwest Ohio restaurant to be featured on foodie roadshow

The Whitehouse Inn will appear on 'America's Best Restaurants' later in September.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021.

America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog.

The national media and marketing company has visited other Ohio restaurants in the past, including the Black Rock Bar and Grill at Franklin Park Mall. In a few weeks, the roadshow will stop in Whitehouse, Ohio at the aptly named The Whitehouse Inn.

According to a press release from ABR, popular dishes from the Lucas County-based restaurant will be featured while restaurant owner Tony Frank explains in on-camera interviews the importance of the restaurant to the Whitehouse community.

"The support of the community is phenomenal," Frank said in a press release. "A lot of people tell us it's like a 'Cheers'. It's a much different atmosphere than walking into a corporate [restaurant]. I think we do a much better job taking care of the guests."

The Whitehouse Inn has its origins with Frank's father, John Frank, who purchased The Whitehouse Inn in 1995. Tony Frank purchased the restaurant in 2007, after which he did extensive remodeling to modernize the establishment and add an outdoor patio.

The restaurant sports a presidential décor theme inline with its namesake and is known for their prime rib, steaks and seafood.

The filming will take place at 9 a.m. and run until about noon.

