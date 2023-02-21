National Margarita Day deals and events in Toledo

The unofficial holiday was started in 2008 by commercial real estate agent Todd McCalla to share his love of the beverage. Find local deals below.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Grab the tequila because Wednesday, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day.

The unofficial holiday was started in 2008 by commercial real estate agent Todd McCalla to share his love of the beverage. Below you will find several deals and events in northwest Ohio.

If you'd prefer to make your own margarita at home, you can browse from several recipes courtesy of the official National Margarita Day website here.

Toledo Spirits

Location: 1301 N. Summit St., Toledo

Hours: 4-10 p.m.

Bellwether at Toledo Spirits is hosting a margarita tasting and tour event starting at 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a curated presentation highlighting the history and many variations of the classic drink while sampling from a flight of margaritas designed by the Bellwether beverage team.

You can also receive a guided tour of the Toledo Spirits facility and learn about the history and process of creating spirits.

For tickets and more information, click here.

El Vaquero

Location: 24 Main St. Toledo; 3302 Secor Rd., Toledo; 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg.

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

You can enjoy 10-ounce lime margaritas all day for $3.99.

Chili's

Location: various

All Chili's locations are offering $5 margaritas, and you get to keep the glass. Flavors include tequila trifecta, grand romance and straw eddy.

To find the location nearest you, click here.

Mancy's Italian

Location: 5453 Monroe St., Toledo

Hours: 4-9 p.m.

Want to celebrate the Italian way? Mancy's Italian is offering $5 Italian margaritas all night.

Condado Tacos

Location: 10584 Fremont Pike Rd., Perrysburg; 5215 Monroe St., Toledo

Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

All Condado locations are giving away free "Large Marge" margarita glassware with any drink purchase while supplies last. Condado Rewards members will receive a free margarita from this list of choices: blood orange, mango, muddled jalapeno, pineapple, prickly pear, strawberry and white peach.