National hot dog week at Packo's: former MLB bun-signing, charity work featured

The 90-year-old restaurant welcomes former Detroit pitcher Denny McLain for a bun-signing and will donate hot dog proceeds to the Salvation Army.

TOLEDO, Ohio — National hot dog week isn't going unnoticed at Toledo's very own Tony Packo's restaurants, a place well-known for its Hungarian fare and hot dogs.

The restaurant will welcome former Detroit pitcher Denny McLain to the Glass City on Thursday, July 21, when he will sign a celebrity hot dog bun, a time-honored Packo's tradition.

According to a press release, the signing will take place at the chain's downtown location "Packo's at the Park" and will begin at 4 p.m. After signing the bun, McLain will also be available to sign autographs for fans.

McLain, who is retired, is a three-time All-Star and a World Series champion among other accolades and awards. He played from 1963 to 1972.

Packo's will also celebrate national hot dog week with a charity event. This week, the restaurant will donate 10 cents to the Salvation Army for every hot dog purchased.

This event comes as Tony Packo's marks its 90th year in business, having been founded by first-generation Hungarian-American married duo Tony and Rose Packo.

This year also marks 50 years since television show "M*A*S*H" debuted. M*A*S*H brought Tony Packo's to national attention when actor and Toledo-native Jamie Farr incorporated his love for his home town into the character he played: Corporal Klinger. Fans of the show will remember Klinger's love for all things Toledo, including Tony Packo's and the Toledo Mudhens.

