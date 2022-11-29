Meijer offering free home delivery to customers using SNAP benefits

Through the end of the year, the grocery retailer will be providing free home delivery for customers using SNAP benefits to pay for their orders.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is providing free home delivery to its customers who are using benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to order online.

From now through Dec. 31, the Grand Rapids-based retailer will waive the delivery fee for any customers who use SNAP benefits as a form of payment at checkout on Meijer.com.

Visit Meijer.com/ebt-snap to learn more about using SNAP benefits at the retailer and to add an EBT card as a payment method.

In a statement earlier this month, Meijer said they are "helping families stretch their dollars even further throughout the busiest shopping season of the year."

The free home delivery is on top of two other discount programs on SNAP purchases from the retailer. SNAP customers receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases of fruits and vegetables and due to a government waiver, SNAP purchases of qualifying produce are also discounted.

Meijer first began accepting SNAP benefits for online orders in April of this year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.