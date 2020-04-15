LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) director Gary McDowell sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to support Michigan when distributing $14 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation and the $9.5 billion from the CARES Act.

In 2019 Michigan's food and farming community was struggle to overcome severe weather and low commodity prices. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has created even more daunting hardships for Michigan farmers, growers, processors, and agri-businesses.

“Michigan’s farming and agriculture community is facing extraordinary challenges to keep food on the shelves," said McDowell.

McDowell also said,“We’re grateful for the aid our farmers received when 82 of the state’s 83 counties were declared disasters last year. I am hopeful we can count on USDA’s continued support in these unprecedented times.”

Highlights of McDowell’s letter to Perdue include:

Dairy: MDARD is asking USDA to work to ensure farmers have markets for their products and make direct payments to producers to reduce milk dumping.

MDARD is asking USDA to work to ensure farmers have markets for their products and make direct payments to producers to reduce milk dumping. Specialty crops: MDARD supports the idea of a Produce Stabilization Program.

MDARD supports the idea of a Produce Stabilization Program. Livestock: MDARD is asking for increased market access, possible emergency federal load assistance, and direct payments to producers to support the meat and poultry industry.

MDARD is asking for increased market access, possible emergency federal load assistance, and direct payments to producers to support the meat and poultry industry. Farmer specific need: MDARD is asking for temporary flexibilities on farm loans recently announced by USDA’s Farm Service Agency to be made permanent for the duration of the pandemic response and subsequent economic recovery.

“Michigan’s food and agriculture industry generates $104.7 billion in total economic activity for the state. Our farmers and producers need USDA’s help to survive this,” added McDowell.

The full letter to Secretary Perdue can be read on the State of Michigan website.

