McDonald's Happy Meal toys celebrating Disney World's 50th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is celebrating 50 years of "the most magical place on Earth."
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, the fast food chain is including never-before-seen toys in Happy Meals to celebrate Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary.
Here is the full list of toys:
- Celebration Mickey Mouse
- Celebration Minnie Mouse
- Celebration Goofy
- Celebration Pluto
- Celebration Donald Duck
- Celebration Daisy Duck
- Celebration Chip
- Celebration Dale
- Abu and Genie from "Aladdin"
- Bambi and Thumper from "Bambi"
- Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland"
- Cogsworth and Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast"
- Dumbo and Timothy Mouse from "Dumbo"
- Edna Mode and Frozone from "The Incredibles"
- Flounder and Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid"
- Gus and Jaq from "Cinderella"
- HeiHei and Pua from "Moana"
- Joe Gardner from "Soul"
- Lady and Tramp from "Lady and the Tramp"
- Miguel and Dante from "Coco"
- Nemo and Dory from "Finding Nemo"
- Olaf and Bruni from "Frozen 2"
- Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket from "Pinocchio"
- R2-D2 and BB-8 from "Star Wars"
- Rocket and Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy"
- Simba, Timon and Pumbaa from "The Lion King"
- Stitch from "Lilo and Stitch"
- Tinker Bell from "Peter Pan"
- Winnie the Pooh and Piglet from "Winnie the Pooh"
- Woody and Bo Peep from "Toy Story"
McDonald's is also giving customers a chance to win a family vacation for four to the 50th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Customers who order a Happy Meal through "Mobile Order" and "Pay" in the McDonald's app will be automatically entered for a chance to win. The contest ends Friday, Oct. 1.
Click here to find the nearest McDonald's location.
