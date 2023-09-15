McDonald's will offer $0.50 double cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day

For one day only, double cheeseburger orders placed using the McDonald's app will be $0.50.

CHICAGO, Illinois — McDonald's is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Monday, Sept. 18 by offering double cheeseburgers for $0.50.

For one day only at nationwide participating locations, anyone who orders exclusively through the McDonald's app can purchase a double cheeseburger for $0.50.

Everyone eager for their burger will be able to customize their order as always.

To take advantage of this deal, the McDonald's app is available for download in the Apple App Store and the Android Google Play Store.

Customers can use the app to get access to deals, join McDonald's rewards and order ahead.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.