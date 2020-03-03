LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to high demand, Kroger is limiting the number of sanitation products customers can purchase.

The Cincinnati-based company posted a notice at the top of its website saying customers can only purchase up to five sanitation, cold and flu products per order in an effort to meet demands. Customers who purchase products online could see changes at pick-up or delivery.

The notice comes after Texas grocery store H-E-B limited its cleansing products to four per order as flu season and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak grow.

Kroger did not specifically say what is considered a cold, flu or sanitation product. An H-E-B spokesperson said the limit at their store was placed on bottles of sanitizer and hand soap.

WHAS11 has reached out to Kroger's Louisville office and will update as more information is received.

