From ice season to ice cream season

You've waiting through a long cold winter, driving past your favorite ice cream joint and seeing it shuttered for the season. But now that warm weather is just around the corner, many of our favorite northwest Ohio ice cream spots have thrown open the windows, stocked up on cones, fired up the soft-serve machines and grabbed their trusty scoops.

Spring is almost here and it's time to get some ice cream!

Check out the opening dates for your favorite neighborhood ice cream shops here:

Handel's Ice Cream 5908 W. Sylvania Ave., open.

Sundae Station - 1240 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, open.

RJ's Ice Cream & Desserts - 135 E. 2nd St., Port Clinton, open.

Sundaze - 21018 Haskins Road, Haskins, open.

Nedley's Ice Cream - 200 E South Boundary St., Perrysburg, open.

Dogg's Ice Cream - 640 N. Dixie Hwy, Rossford, (check back!)

Fritzie Freeze, 5137 N. Summit St., (check back!)

Toozer's Time Out - 1003 Key St., open.

Mel-O-Creme - 1512 Woodville Rd., open.

Twist-T-Freez - 915 Main St., Delta, open.

Frosty Fare - 990 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green, open.

Mr. G's Barn - 6756 Hill Ave., opens Tuesday, March 1.

Edon Dairy Treat - 104 S Michigan St., Edon, opens Wednesday, March 9.

Mr. Freeze - 627 W South Boundary St., Perrysburg, opens Thursday, March 3.

Mr. Freeze - 2031 N McCord Rd., opens Friday, March 4.

Chitter Chatter - 8144 Airport Highway, opens Friday, March 4.

Edie's Ice Cream - 2349 Woodville Rd., Oregon, (check back!)

Mayberry Ice Cream - 5645 Mayberry Sq. East, Sylvania, opens Saturday, March 5.

Sweet Retreat - 1276 Michigan Ave., Waterville, opens March 13.

Shivers - 2425 Key St., (check back!)

General's Ice Cream - Whitehouse, opens Friday March 4.

Penguin Palace - 2117 River Road, (check back!)

The Big Dipper - 380 Wentz St., Tiffin (check back!)

Twisty Treat - 750 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, (check back!)

Timbo's Cones and Coneys - 5437 Alexis Rd, (check back!)

Lickity Split - 2021 Glendale Ave., (check back!)

Pa Jolly's - 2106 W Sylvania Ave., (check back!)