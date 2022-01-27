Hudsonville Ice Cream announces 7 new flavors featuring Little Debbie favorites

Hudsonville Ice Cream maker is teaming up with Little Debbie once again to introduce new snack cake flavored ice cream.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Starting in February, Hudsonville Ice Cream will have seven brand new flavors available to enjoy.

The Holland-based ice cream company has partnered up with Little Debbie once again to "create the ultimate snack cake ice creams of all time."

In December of 2021 the two companies debuted the Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream flavor, a white cake ice cream base with green sprinkles and a red frosting swirl. The holiday-themed collaboration was for a limited time and left many wanting more.

And starting in the beginning of February, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are teaming back up and releasing seven new flavors based on Little Debbie’s iconic snack cakes.

New Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie flavors

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses.

Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces.

Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.

Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl.

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl.

Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream.

Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl.

The new flavors will debut at Walmart starting February 1st. Each flavor can be purchased by the pint for $2.50 a container and will be available year round.

