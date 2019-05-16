For $10 at Target you can get a brown Hershey's caddy box with separate compartments for the ingredients necessary to make s’mores: chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers.

That’s right – you get only the box complete with carrying handle. So don’t make the mistake of buying this without the treats on your way to the campsite.

You can also buy it on Amazon for $15 to $20. The reviews there are mostly positive with 3.5/5 stars, although some complain that it didn’t come with the snacks.

So how much will it hold?

The manufacturer writes: The S'mores Caddy with Tray holds a single 10oz. bag of most marshmallow brands, 2 packs of most graham cracker brands and approximately sixteen 1.55 oz Hershey bars. Hope you have making your S'mores!

