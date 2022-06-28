Grand Rapids celebrates 10 years as Beer City USA

Experience Grand Rapids is marking the anniversary with 10 weeks of giveaways.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This summer marks 10 years of Grand Rapids holding the designation of Beer City USA, beating out cities like Minneapolis and Chicago year after year.

The craft beer industry has no doubt contributed to the robust growth of downtown Grand Rapids and brought hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts to our city.

But what has it meant for the breweries themselves? 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar set out to find out.

"This is our flagship Silver Foam," explained Grand Rapids Brewing Company's head brewer Ramsey Louder as he poured a brew.

This beer was born back in 1893 when six local breweries came together to form Grand Rapids Brewing Company. Prohibition brought its success to a screeching halt—but decades later, their new location sits just blocks away from the original.

Having launched in 2012, their 10-year anniversary coincides with the city's 10-year reign as Beer City USA.

"It's exciting to be recognized in that way. There are a lot of great beer cities in this country, especially being nestled between Chicago and Detroit. To be recognized in that way is really special," said Ramsey.

"This is our Pineapple Gose, that you can only get here in the tap house," explained Founders brew master Jeremy Kosmicki.

Founders Brewing Company launched in 1997, 15 years before Grand Rapids was named Beer City USA.

"We were one of the first in town," said Jeremy. "The beer scene was in its infant stages...it grew fast. I joined in 2000, and 20 years later we are up to 500,000 barrels," he explained.

While there is a lot to celebrate, the pandemic was tough industry-wide.

"Live music was a huge part of this place before the pandemic," said Jeremy. "We are trying to get back there, to entice people to come down have some food and beer and good times."

Maintaining the Beer City title for 10 years certainly helps.

"We've held that title down because we make great beer," said Ramsey.

Kate Lieto from Experience Grand Rapids joined the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings team in-studio to talk about the 10 weeks of Beer-cation giveaways they are doing right now. The first winner will be announced Wednesday.

