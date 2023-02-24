As seen on Good Day: Vegan crème brûlée recipe

Solfood Collective Chef Jacquelyn Jones provides a recipe for this French dessert with a vegan twist.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Here's the recipe for Vegan Creme Brulee, as prepared by Solfood Collective Chef Jacquelyn Jones on Good Day Friday morning.

Ingredients

2 cans Canned coconut milk (full fat)

1/4 cup Tapioca flour (sub arrowroot powder or cornstarch)

1/4 cup Maple syrup (Bourbon maple adds amazing flavor!)

3/4 tsp Agar-Agar (found in health food stores or Asian section)

1/4 tsp Sea salt

1/4 tsp Vanilla extract

2 tbsps Cane sugar (for the caramelized top)

Directions

1) Set out four to six ramekins (depending on size) on a small baking sheet.

2) Combine all of the ingredients except cane sugar in a blender and blend until smooth.

3) Pour into a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisking frequently, cook the mixture until it’s thickened, about 10 to 15 minutes. Do NOT let it come to a boil, turning down the heat if necessary. You’ll know it’s ready when it’s thick and has a smooth, creamy texture, similar to pudding. You should see a thick trail when the whisk is lifted out of the saucepan.

4) Divide between your ramekins. Let cool for about an hour at room temperature, then transfer to the refrigerator to firm up, at least two hours.

5) When you’re ready to serve, sprinkle one teaspoon of sugar evenly over each creme brûlée. Use a blow torch to caramelize the top. If you don’t have a blowtorch, you can put the sugar-dusted creme brûlées under the broiler on the top rack of your oven for about 3 to 5 minutes.

6) Make sure to only caramelize as many as you’ll be serving immediately, otherwise the sugar will soften in the fridge. The pre-caramelized creme brûlées will keep in the refrigerator for about 5 days.