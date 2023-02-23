Looking for a fish fry? Here's where you can get your fix in the 419

Traditional Lenten fish fries begin Friday. Here's are some of the region's finest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's officially fish fry season! The sounds of sizzling oil and the scent of deep-friend goodies are a sure sign that spring is near.

Due to the tradition of Lent, local Catholics must give up eating meat on Fridays. Thankfully, they have plenty of options to snag a plate of some delicious battered fish right here in the 419.

Here's a quick look at some great fish fries in our area.

TOLEDO CATHOLIC DIOCESE

With its long list of churches, the Toledo Catholic Diocese has made it easy with a guide all of its own. You can check that out here or view the full list at the end of this article.

TONY PACKO'S

Tony Packo's is offering a Lenten lake perch special. For a limited time, you can get hand-breaded perch any day of the week dine-in, carryout or delivery.

VFW POST 2984

This Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Northwood boasts a long-running popular fish fry every Friday during Lent for $13.

The menu includes a main course of chicken, steak, shrimp and "much more" with sides of bread and butter, coleslaw, potato and macaroni and cheese.

The event is from 5-7:30 p.m. on Fridays at the VFW Post 2984, 102 W. Andrus Rd., Northwood.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to stay after, as VFW Post 2984 makes it a party with karaoke from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

This Oak Harbor church has great options at its pollock fish fries.

You can try their french fries, hush puppies, pasta salad, mac and cheese and more for dine-in, carryout or drive-thru.

Dinners are $13 for adults or $8 for kids and are available from 4-7 p.m., or until the meals sell out, every Friday through March 31.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

Whether you preferred baked fish or fried, or are in the mood for some shrimp, this fish fry has what you're looking for.

Meals range from $10 to $15, depending on the entree with a discount on pollock meals for kids and seniors 60+. OLPH also is offering a la carte side dishes including macaroni and cheese for $4 and breaded shrimp $5.

OLPH's fish fries are available for dine-in, drive thru or carry-out from 5 - 7 p.m. every Friday through March 31. Our Lady of Perpetual Help is located at 2255 Central Grove in Toledo.