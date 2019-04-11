PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The cook-off was created to help raise money for Feed our Families of northwest Ohio.

"Our hope for today is to raise funds so that we can put on a really great Christmas event for our families. To provide food and toys to help families put together their Christmas event," Program Chair for Feeding our Families, Tracy Rickman, said.

Awards were given to the best mac n' cheese and the People's Choice Mac n' cheese.

This is their first cook-off and they hope to continue the friendly and TASTY competition.

