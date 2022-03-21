The first day of spring means Bell's Oberon Day

The first day of spring marks when one of Michigan's most popular craft beers is makes its yearly debut.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — As the weather begins to warm and Major League Baseball's spring training is underway, Michiganders rejoice as one of the state's most iconic beers debuts for the season.

Bell's Brewery's Oberon is back on tap and on shelves today as people across the state celebrate Bell's Brewery Oberon Day.

The main celebration takes place today at Bell's Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo until 10 p.m. and includes a variety of Oberon flavors on tap, Oberon-themed foods and live entertainment.

If you want to enjoy an Oberon at an event locally, Harbor Humane Society partnered with the brewery to host a "Pup" Crawl in Holland's Social District Monday evening.

The event runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and patrons can visit 10 different establishments in downtown Holland. The event is completely free and some of the proceeds will benefit the Harbor Humane Society. Earn stamps on a pub passport to win prizes at the event.

Oberon hits store shelves today and is sold in bottles, cans, mini kegs and of course on draught at many Michigan bars.

You can find out everything you need to know about Oberon Day celebrations in the state here.

Bell's is also giving back to the community this Oberon Day with a $200,000 donation to the MSU Broad College of Business to craft the Larry J. Bell Support Fund for Beverage Education.

The fund supports a course called “Hospitality Beverages” that teaches students 21 and older how to assess wine, beer, spirits and other beverages.

Bell has been a regular speaker for the course over the last 25 years.

While Oberon may be a seasonal beer in Michigan and most other states, Arizona and Florida residents can enjoy the beer year-round.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.