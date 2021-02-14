Make a fancy Valentine's dinner at home

If you're someone who is not quite comfortable with dining out yet, this is the perfect alternative for you.

CLEVELAND — Valentine's Day is among us and it's not too late to put a plan together, even if it's at home!

Some of you aren't quite comfortable with dining out yet. And, that's no problem. You can still get that date-night ambiance by making your own fancy Valentine's dinner at home.

We tapped Chef Eric Wells of Skye LaRae's Culinary Services to show us how to put it all together tonight. See recipes, below:

Scallop BLT

4-10 scallops

Salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons diced pancetta

2 tablespoons crème fraiche

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons cilantro

Directions:

Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Meanwhile, pat dry scallops very well and season with salt. Add oil to skillet, then add pancetta. Cook pancetta for about 3 minutes, or until crispy. Remove pancetta and place on paper towels to drain.

Add scallops to skillet over medium heat. Pan sear scallops on each side for three minutes, or until well seared. Remove scallops and set aside on paper towels to drain.

Assemble dish by smearing crème fraiche on plates. Top with scallops, crispy pancetta, cherry tomatoes and cilantro.

Yield 2 servings.

Filet Mignon with Shiitake Cream Sauce

Two 6-ounce filet mignon steaks

Salt

Pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 shiitake mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons Madeira wine

½ cup chicken broth

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Heat a nonstick pan over medium-high heat; add oil. Pan sear steaks on each side for about 3 minutes. Place skillet in the oven and roast for about 3-5 minutes. Remove and place steaks on a plate to rest.

Place skillet back on stove over medium heat and add mushrooms. Sauté mushrooms for about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat and add wine. Place skillet back on the heat and add broth. Reduce liquid by about half and stir in cream and butter. Taste sauce and adjust for seasonings.

Serve filet mignons topped with the cream sauce and with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus.

Yield 2 servings.

Molten Chocolate Cakes

2 ounces semi-sweet chocolate

4 tablespoons butter

1 egg

1 egg yolk

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place chocolate and butter in a plastic bowl. Place bowl in the microwave and melt for 1 minute. Remove and set aside to cool chocolate.

In a separate bowl, combine egg and egg yolk. Whisk egg mixture into chocolate. Add sugar, flour, vanilla extract and salt. Mix well. Pour mixture into two 6-ounce ramekins. Place ramekins on a sheet pan and roast for 11 minutes. Carefully remove ramekins and serve ice cream, powdered sugar and mint.

Yield 2 servings.