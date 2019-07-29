TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are looking for some new 'cue in Toledo, your barbecue craving soon can be satisfied.

Deet's BBQ is coming to the former Potbelly Sandwich Shop location at 413 Madison Avenue. Trevor Deeter, owner of Deet’s, said they aim to open the downtown location in October.

Potbelly vacated the location in April. It first landed in downtown Toledo in spring of 2017.

Deet's is a local, family owned and operated barbeque eatery that is based in Maumee. It currently has locations in Maumee, Perrysburg, and on Talmadge Road, and has a food truck and catering business.

This location will have a liquor license and will feature live entertainment.

Deeter said they have discussed opening up downtown for a while, and he felt this was just the right location at the right time.