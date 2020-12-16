Denny's offering free pancakes on Christmas Eve

Cookies and milk no more. Santa gets pancakes by the fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — Out with the cookies and milk, and in with the pancakes and syrup.

Denny's announced Wednesday it's offering a free two-stack of pancakes to customers who order online on Christmas Eve.

Why? Well, in a special news conference from the North Pole, one of Santa's elves revealed Father Christmas is no longer interested in the cookies left out by the fireplace. He really wants the flapjacks.

"I know you all mean well when you place your snickerdoodles, gingersnaps or home-baked confectionary delights by the fire...but there are only so many cookies one man can eat," the elf read from Santa's letter. "It's time for a change."

To make the change easier on families looking to please Santa as he makes his trip around the world, Denny's will give customers a free stack of pancakes when using the promo code "SANTA" at checkout.