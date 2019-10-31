TOLEDO, Ohio — Warm up this weekend with a beer and some brisket! Deet's Barbecue & Brew had its soft opening in downtown Toledo earlier this month. But, on Saturday, the locally-owned joint will be hosting its complete grand opening.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the event right at 10:30 a.m. alongside the Toledo Chamber of Congress. Then, the first 50 customers served will take home a $50 gift card, just as long as they purchase one of the store's signature two-hander sandwiches.

Those who attend Saturday morning can also try their hand at winning a pair of Red Wings tickets! But, be warned, Deet's owner and operator Trevor Deeter said that in the past, hungry patrons have lined up as early as 6 a.m. to get a taste of their opening day deals.

Up until Saturday, the downtown Toledo location focused on its lunch options. But, the new store offers dinner options that are unique from the other area locations, including plates and platters that will fill even the hungriest of bellies.

Deet's BBQ and Brew is truly embracing the downtown experience with its full bar stocked with local brews and weekly live music. Not to mention, later hours ranging from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Jenson Strock

Deet's moved into the building on Madison Avenue earlier this year after Potbelly's closed down.

The restaurant has other locations in Maumee, Perrysburg, Oregon and near Franklin Park Mall.

RELATED: Deets Barbecue to help homeless veterans

RELATED: Deets Barbecue opens third Toledo location