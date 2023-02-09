Deals and discounts for National Pizza Day

Check out the participating restaurants that are showing their appreciation with deals and discounts!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today is National Pizza Day and what better way to spend it than to enjoy the a pie first hand. Whether it's hand-tossed, deep-dish or thin crust, there's so many ways to customize this delicious comfort food.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven will be offering 7Rewards loyalty members one whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $7. This offer is also available for delivery through the 7NOW app.

Bar Louie

On National Pizza Day, Bar Louie guests can get half price flatbreads during happy hour (Monday - Friday from 4 - 7 p.m.)

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen will offer its flatbreads to E-Club members for half price on Feb. 9.

Chuck E. Cheese

Enjoy a free large Chuck E. Cheese pizza with any one topping when you buy one at regular price. This offer is only good at select locations, so make sure to call ahead!

Domino's

Take advantage of Domino's Mix and Match Deal to get two or more Medium two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each. Domino's also has a carry-out deal where you can get up to a large one-topping pizza with any crust for $7.99.

Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie's is celebrating with a Mix & Match deal which includes two $6.99 selections from the Mix & Match offerings list. This offer is available at select locations.

Jet's Pizza

On Feb. 9, get a 20% discount on all menu-priced pizzas at Jet's Pizza when you use promo code "PIZZA23" and place an online order. Both pick-up and delivery orders qualify for this promotion.

Marco's

Get a large Marco's Pepperoni Magnifico pizza on Feb. 9 for $10 when you use order code PEPMAG. You can also get a medium one-topping pizza for $7 with code MED699.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns launched a new Crispy Parm Pizza with parmesan and Romano cheese on the top and the bottom. This thin-crust pie is available for $13.



Papa Johns is also bringing back its heart-shaped pizza on Feb. 6. Available through Valentine's Day, the one-topping pie is $12.

Pizza Hut

As a current promotion, Pizza Hut has its $10 Tastemaker deal. This offer is available for delivery and carryout.

Sam's Club

From Feb. 9 - Feb. 12, Sam's Club members can score $1 off Member's Mark 16" pizzas. Cheese, pepperoni, four meat and deluxe pizzas are available.