Dairy Queen offering 75-cent cones to celebrate 75th anniversary

TEXAS, USA — In celebration of Dairy Queen's 75th anniversary in Texas, folks can get 75-cent cones!
The restaurant chain announced that they are "turning back the clock" to when people could get a chocolate-dipped cone with vanilla soft serve for less than a dollar.
The promotion runs through Sunday, April 24.
"Fans can enjoy a small cone or small, classic dipped cone with that crunchy chocolatey coating. It’s beloved by everybody. Fans also can try the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a light purple, fruity cereal explosion of flavor," the restaurant says.
Participation may vary by location. Check with your local Dairy Queen restaurant.
DQ is celebrating 75 years and the opening of nearly 600 Texas locations over the decades. Fans also can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.