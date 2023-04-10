x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Culver's announces new summer sandwich options for limited time

Starting April 10, for a limited time, the new Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Pub Burger and Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available to order at all Culver’s locations.
Credit: Jon Monk
Culver's of Findlay has only been running the drive thru since April due to a worker shortage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Culver's is introducing smoky new items coming to their summer menu that will have your taste buds ready for those backyard BBQs.

Starting April 10, for a limited time, the franchise known for its butter burgers and frozen custard is introducing the new Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Pub Burger and Crispy Chicken Sandwich available to order at all Culver’s locations.

Culver’s crafted the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar so that it would pair nicely with either fresh, never-frozen beef or a crispy chicken fillet. This gives customers the option to customize their meal to their unique liking. Your protein choice is then topped with a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, layers of sharp cheddar, crispy onion rings, pickles and signature mayo, all tucked between a cheddar bun with chunks of real cheddar cheese baked throughout the dough.

“We’re excited for guests not only to experience the smoky sauce that gives the sandwich its name, but to truly make it their own with their choice of beef or chicken,” said Culver’s Director of Menu Development Quinn Adkins.

The popular franchise arrived in our region in March 2023 with the grand opening of their Oregon restaurant located on Navarre Avenue. Since then, they have opened two additional locations – one in Perrysburg and another in Holland.

The restaurant also has two locations in the works for for northwest Ohioans to enjoy – a location in Bowling Green and another Toledo restaurant to be located on Secor Road that recently received zoning approvals.

The sandwich will be available at Culver’s locations nationwide from April 10 - June 11 or while supplies last.

   

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

More Videos

In Other News

Tiny but mighty: Microgreens make healthy, fresh pesto | Good Day on WTOL 11

Before You Leave, Check This Out