Condado Tacos introduces summer menu options, including three new margaritas

TOLEDO, Ohio — Condado Tacos is debuting new food and drink options for the summer.

The Columbus-based chain is introducing a chicken bacon ranch taco and mango guacamole dip. There are also three new margarita options: the La Verdita, Guava Lemonada and Jamaica Jamaica.

The LaVerdita calls for a blend of pineapple juice, cilantro, mint, jalapeno and lime juice. The Guava Lemonada is made with guava puree, and the Jamaica Jamaica is made with hibiscus puree.

Each margarita is $12, the taco is $5.25 and the dip is $9.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our Condado guests a new margarita series that is focused on fresh, summertime ingredients," said Dustin Knell, Condado Tacos beverage manager. "Even our new proprietary house margarita mix is a blend of 100% juice and agave, so whichever margarita our guests select, they will be tasting fresh ingredients and fresh fruit purees - the best available."

The new menu options are available through Sept. 25 at all locations, which can be found in the Toledo, Columbus and Cleveland areas.