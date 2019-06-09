NAPA, Calif. — They may not all play for the same team any more, but LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Channing Frye have at least one thing in common: They all clearly love Mayacamas wine.

Frye, the former Cleveland Cavaliers’ power forward–center who retired at the end of last season, shared a photo of a bottle of 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon from the Mayacamas Vineyards in Napa, California on Thursday.

In an Instagram story post, he wrote, “By far best Napa tour ever,” and tagged the accounts for James, Love and Smith.

The vintage clearly scored major points with the whole crew, who each shared the post to their own Instagram stories.

J.R. Smith shares his love for Mayacamas wine on September 5, 2019.

WKYC

Lebron James shares his love for Mayacamas wine on September 5, 2019.

WKYC

Kevin Love shares his love for Mayacamas wine on September 5, 2019.

WKYC

Smith, who played small forward and shooting guard for the 2018-19 Cavaliers, agreed wholeheartedly with Frye’s review of the label, writing “Hands down!” in his post.

James, who helped the Cavs win the NBA championship in 2016 before moving on to play small forward, shooting guard and power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, showed his enthusiasm for Frye's selection in bold, pink text.

“Very good choice brother!!” James wrote as he shared the message with his 51.3 million followers.

Without elaborating more, Cavs power forward and center Love simply shared Frye’s post to this story.

For those who would like to sample what these NBA greats are sipping on, the varietal can be found at Mayacamas Vineyards in Napa, which was founded in 1889.

Orlando Magic forward Jeff Green (34) drives to the basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23), forward Derrick Williams (3), guard J.R. Smith (5) and forward Channing Frye (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, March 11, 2017. The Cavaliers won 116-104. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

AP