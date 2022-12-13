x
Food

RECIPE: Christmas Tree Cake Dip as seen on Good Day

Try this indulgent and delicious dip for your next holiday party or get together.

TOLEDO, Ohio —

Christmas Tree Cake Dip

Amanda and Diane tried out this unique and indulgent holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home: 

Ingredients: 

10 Little Debbie cakes (+1 for garnish)

1/4 cup butter

8 oz. cream cheese

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup powdered sugar

8 oz. whipped topping

Directions:

  1. Unwrap 10 Little Debbie cakes, chop into pieces and throw into a large bowl
  2. Add butter, cream cheese, milk, vanilla and blend until smooth
  3. Pour in the powdered sugar and blend until combined
  4. Fold in the whipped topping
  5. Serve in a decorative bowl and top with tree cake and sprinkles for garnish
  6. Use pretzels, graham crackers and vanilla wafers for dipping

