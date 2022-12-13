RECIPE: Christmas Tree Cake Dip as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio —
Christmas Tree Cake Dip
Amanda and Diane tried out this unique and indulgent holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home:
Ingredients:
10 Little Debbie cakes (+1 for garnish)
1/4 cup butter
8 oz. cream cheese
1/4 cup milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup powdered sugar
8 oz. whipped topping
Directions:
- Unwrap 10 Little Debbie cakes, chop into pieces and throw into a large bowl
- Add butter, cream cheese, milk, vanilla and blend until smooth
- Pour in the powdered sugar and blend until combined
- Fold in the whipped topping
- Serve in a decorative bowl and top with tree cake and sprinkles for garnish
- Use pretzels, graham crackers and vanilla wafers for dipping
MORE FROM GOOD DAY