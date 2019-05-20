ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A has officially added two new summertime treats to its menu -- and one has an Atlanta connection.

According to a press release, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Strawberry Passion Tea are the latest summertime treats you'll find on the menu from May 20 to August 24.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich features "Chick-fil-A’s grilled chicken marinated in special seasonings and bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar pepper blend, served on a toasted bun with Colby-Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a zesty Smokehouse BBQ Sauce."

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said that Atlanta was one of the top sellers for the barbecue sandwich, which is no surprise since Atlanta-based chef Ford Fry collaborated with Chick-fil-A chef's to develop it.

The popular restaurant chain is also introducing its new "Strawberry Passion Tea Lemonade" beverage. The drink will combine Chic-fil-A's signature lemonade, unsweetened ice tea and natural strawberry passion fruit juice and flavoring.

Yes, the Peach Milkshake will be making its seasonal return as well, according to the press release.

The spokesperson said Chef Fry has 12 restaurants in Atlanta: Little Rey (opening at the end of this month), King +Duke, St. Cecilia, JCT. Kitchen & Bar, The Optimist, Marcel, BeetleCat, No. 246, The El Felix at Avalon, The El Felix at the Battery Atlanta, Superica at Krog Street Market and Superica Buckhead.

