The first location on BGSU's campus has been open since 1978. There are also locations on Dorr Street in Toledo and in Findlay.

CLEVELAND — If you're a Bowling Green State University alum, or even if you know someone who is, you may have eaten a Campus Pollyeyes stuffed breadstick at some point.

They are a staple on the BGSU campus... And now they've expanded to Cleveland.

3News' Betsy Kling and Jay Crawford are among those who are alums of BGSU, so they got a first-hand look at the new Campus Pollyeyes shop in Little Italy before it opened.

Owners Lucas Smith and Michael Melendez both worked at the Bowling Green location through their college years. Smith explains that he studied business, and once the idea to mesh his major with his college job emerged, he couldn't let it go.

The original Campus Pollyeyes at BGSU first opened in 1978. Known for its stuffed breadsticks, it also serves up pizza, salads, subs and more. The breadsticks can be filled with just cheese, pepperoni, chicken and many more options. Pollyeyes lovers, like Jay and Betsy, will tell you the garlic butter they coat the breadsticks with while they're fresh out of the oven and the ranch and marinara dipping sauces are what sets the place apart.

Campus Pollyeyes only began to expand as a franchise a few years ago, opening locations in Findlay and Toledo, still close to Bowling Green. Smith says he got the blessing from the original location's owners to expand to Cleveland. There are a few things inside the new location that make it different from the rest.

Customers walk in to hip decor, even plush seating in a lounge-style area where they can sit and wait for an order. There is a TV on the wall where Melendez says they plan to air BGSU sporting events.

"A big reason that we even got that, is people are reaching out, they want to see the BGSU games and they really want a little taste of Cleveland too while they're here," he says.

Customers will also notice a red food warmer behind the register. Melendez explains it will offer express options of their breadsticks for those who don't want to wait.

"So it's a combo meal that we're introducing here, that we don't have at any other location. You'll have your choice between a cheese-filled breadstick, pepperoni and cheese breadstick or a chicken and cheese. And so the girls in the front will actually walk over, they will grab the breadstick, put it into a carrier for you, throw it into the bag, with your choice of chips, a drink and you're out the door."

The prices for the express option are also reminiscent of college pricing. Just $8 or $9 gets you a full lunch. A reason the shop can even add express is because of its oven capacity, which is double what the BGSU flagship can dish out.

"It's four ovens, each oven can fit 24. So we're at max capacity. Instead of 12 at Bowling Green," Smith says.

The shop plans to open for late afternoon-evening hours for now, from 4-10 p.m. They hope to expand to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. once business gets going. You can visit them at 12308 Mayfield Road.

