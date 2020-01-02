TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are looking to add some spice to your Super Bowl Sunday, look no further than these Cajun shrimp lettuce wraps.
INGREDIENTS
WRAP
- 1 pound (16-20 shrimp)
- 1 head bib lettuce
- Cajun seasoning
YOGURT SAUCE
- 1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 TBSP fresh cilantro minced
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- ½ fresh lime, juiced
- Salt and pepper to taste
SALSA
- 1 cup diced roma tomatoes
- ½ cup diced sweet onions
- ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions
- 1/8 minced fresh jalapeño (OPTIONAL)
- ½ fresh lime, juiced
- Salt and pepper to taste
ASSEMBLY
YOGURT SAUCE
In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients and reserve in refrigerator for service.
SALSA
In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients and reserve in refrigerator for service
SHRIMP
Lightly coat shrimp with Cajun seasoning. Spray them with non-stick spray and place on a hot grill, turning as needed.
When shrimp is fully cooked, remove from grill and set aside.
Lay individual leaves of lettuce on a platter and top each one with 2 shrimp, salsa and yogurt sauce.
Enjoy!
