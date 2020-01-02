TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are looking to add some spice to your Super Bowl Sunday, look no further than these Cajun shrimp lettuce wraps.

INGREDIENTS

WRAP

1 pound (16-20 shrimp)

1 head bib lettuce

Cajun seasoning

YOGURT SAUCE

1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt

1 ripe avocado

1 TBSP fresh cilantro minced

1 tsp ground cumin

½ fresh lime, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

SALSA

1 cup diced roma tomatoes

½ cup diced sweet onions

¼ cup thinly sliced scallions

1/8 minced fresh jalapeño (OPTIONAL)

½ fresh lime, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

ASSEMBLY

YOGURT SAUCE

In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients and reserve in refrigerator for service.

SALSA

In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients and reserve in refrigerator for service

SHRIMP

Lightly coat shrimp with Cajun seasoning. Spray them with non-stick spray and place on a hot grill, turning as needed.

When shrimp is fully cooked, remove from grill and set aside.

Lay individual leaves of lettuce on a platter and top each one with 2 shrimp, salsa and yogurt sauce.

Enjoy!

