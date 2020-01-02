TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are looking to add some spice to your Super Bowl Sunday, look no further than these Cajun shrimp lettuce wraps. 

INGREDIENTS

WRAP

  • 1 pound (16-20 shrimp) 
  • 1 head bib lettuce
  • Cajun seasoning

YOGURT SAUCE

  • 1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 1 TBSP fresh cilantro minced
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • ½ fresh lime, juiced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

SALSA

  • 1 cup diced roma tomatoes
  • ½ cup diced sweet onions
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1/8 minced fresh jalapeño (OPTIONAL)
  • ½ fresh lime, juiced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

ASSEMBLY

YOGURT SAUCE

 In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients and reserve in refrigerator for service.

SALSA

In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients and reserve in refrigerator for service

SHRIMP

 Lightly coat shrimp with Cajun seasoning. Spray them with non-stick spray and place on a hot grill, turning as needed. 

When shrimp is fully cooked, remove from grill and set aside. 

Lay individual leaves of lettuce on a platter and top each one with 2 shrimp, salsa and yogurt sauce. 

Enjoy!

