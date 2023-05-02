Brittany's Bites: Nutella no-bake cookies

Follow along as 10TV's Brittany Bailey puts a twist on the traditional no-bake cookie!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

½ cup (1 stick) butter

½ cup milk

1 ¾ cup sugar

4 Tbsps. cocoa powder

½ cup Nutella

2 tsps. pure vanilla extract

3 cups quick-cooking oats

Directions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, milk, sugar and cocoa powder. Bring to a boil, and boil for one minute. Remove pan from heat.

Add Nutella and vanilla. Stir until combined. Add in oats, and stir until everything is incorporated.

Using a cookie scooper or large spoon, spoon onto baking sheet lined with silicone mat, parchment paper or wax paper.

Let cool.