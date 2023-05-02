Brittany's Bites: Nutella no-bake cookies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
½ cup (1 stick) butter
½ cup milk
1 ¾ cup sugar
4 Tbsps. cocoa powder
½ cup Nutella
2 tsps. pure vanilla extract
3 cups quick-cooking oats
Directions:
In a saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, milk, sugar and cocoa powder. Bring to a boil, and boil for one minute. Remove pan from heat.
Add Nutella and vanilla. Stir until combined. Add in oats, and stir until everything is incorporated.
Using a cookie scooper or large spoon, spoon onto baking sheet lined with silicone mat, parchment paper or wax paper.
Let cool.
Enjoy!