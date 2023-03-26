Brittany’s Bites: Cappuccino cupcakes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
1 box chocolate cake mix (plus ingredients on box)
1 – 1 ¼ cup coffee, cooled
½ cup sour cream
2 tsps. cinnamon
4 oz. (half a block) of cream cheese, softened
1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow crème
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tub (8 oz.) whipped topping, thawed
Cocoa powder for dusting
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cupcake pans with cupcake liners.
Using stand mixer, prepare cake batter according to package instructions, but replace the water with the coffee – match the exact amount listed on the box. Mix in the sour cream and cinnamon. Scoop batter into cupcake liners.
Bake according to package instructions, typically 15-20 minutes. Set cupcakes aside to cool.
To make frosting, whip together cream cheese, marshmallow crème and vanilla. Add in whipped topping and combine.
Frost cupcakes. Top with a dusting of cocoa powder.
Enjoy!