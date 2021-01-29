Ben & Jerry's releases 7 new ice cream flavors

INDIANAPOLIS — I scream, you scream, we all scream for new ice cream flavors!
Ben & Jerry's is introducing seven new options with a chocolate topping.
The ice cream chain describes the "Topped" flavors as "an ice cream sundae in a pint" that begins with a spoonable chocolatey ganache topping.
Ben & Jerry's Topped line comes in seven flavors:
- Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough
- PB Over the Top
- Salted Caramel Brownie
- Strawberry Topped Tart
- Thick Mint
- Tiramisu
- Whiskey Biz
The Topped flavors are now available at retailers nationwide between the prices of $4.99 and $5.49.
