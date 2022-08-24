Eligible Michiganders will receive additional food assistance benefits in August

The increased benefits are meant to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their earned income.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michiganders who are eligible for food assistance benefits will be receiving additional funds in the month of August.

Michiganders eligible for the assistance can expect to receive a minimum of an additional $95 monthly in August, but can receive more based on household size.

The additional food assistance is expected to help an estimated 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“We will keep working together to help over 1.3 million Michiganders put food on the table,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This additional $95 monthly payment will lower costs and help households use their hard-earned dollars to buy school supplies and pay the bills. I will work with anyone to put money back in people’s pockets so they can thrive. This continued assistance ensures that federal tax dollars get returned to Michigan and are spent at Michigan businesses.”

Additional food assistance began for eligible residents in April of 2020 and in May 2021 eligible households began getting extra monthly benefits.

Last month, Gov. Whitmer announced the additional funding for families after federal approval, which is necessary every month.

Michiganders should have seen the benefits on their Bridge Card by Aug. 22.

Maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Check the benefits balance on your Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.