A donut recipe that tastes great and brings good luck into the new year

Brianna Stewart of Jera's Heavenly Sweet shows us how you can make Lucky Chocolate Baked Donuts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucky Chocolate Baked Donuts

Ingredients:

½ cup sour cream

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ cup sugar

¾ cup flour

¼ cup cocoa powder

½ tsp baking soda

1/8 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

Glaze Ingredients:

1 ¼ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup milk

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Grease donut pan with oil or cooking spray. Whisk the following ingredients in a bowl

Sour cream

Egg

Vanilla

Oil

Sugar

3. Once whisked add the following ingredients and stir until well combined:

Flour

Cocoa

Soda

Salt

Cinnamon

4. Next, fill donut pan with batter and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the top is springy to the touch.

5. Remove from oven and let cool in pan for 5-10 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack

Glaze Directions

1. Combine Powdered sugar and milk in a small bowl

NOTE: Glaze should be thin so you can easily dip the donuts to glaze them

Final Touch

1. Once donuts have cooled, dip donuts into the glaze, flipping them over so both sides get covered.

2. Set on a cooling rack to dry. Make sure to place a piece of waxed paper or paper towel under the cooling rack for easier clean-up from the dripping glaze.

3. Serve and enjoy!

Baked goods shaped like a ring are often eaten on New Year’s Day. They are supposed to bring a year of good luck full circle.