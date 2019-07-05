NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Like true Florida sweethearts, Austin and Natalie celebrated the warm air by posing in a Jeep together in 1999.

Twenty years later, after they were separated for 12 years, the two would fall in love. They also did the same pose again, this time, on their wedding day.

Austin and Natalie Tatman's story is truly like something out of a fairytale book. Well, with a modern-day twist and help from social media.

After being inseparable in an Ocala preschool from the age 2-5, the two were finally separated. Natalie's parents got divorced and she moved to Connecticut, WTTG reports.

About 12 years later, after losing contact with her childhood best friend, Natalie decided to look for Austin on social media. The two reconnected as teens in Florida where her dad lived, according to People.com and the two instantly hit it off.

“Ever since that time, we’ve been together. It was like the second I saw him, it was a friendship that had come back to life instantly,” Natalie told People.com.

The two would fall in love and realize they were actually soulmates.

“We both knew we were in love with each other after being on our second date,” Natalie said. “We rekindled the friendship on the first day of reuniting and then being alone, it was like, ‘Okay, whatever time that may be, I’m gonna marry you.'”

On their wedding day hosted in New Smyrna Beach, the two hung old photos of the couple as children in their reception area. Even sweeter, the fairytale couple even recreated one of their favorite photos of the two posing in a Jeep on their special day, just 20 years removed.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple! Best of wishes as you continue to recreate old memories, but also create new memories with time!

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.