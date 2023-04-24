x
Family

Top 10 baby boy, girl names in Ohio for 2023 revealed

The top 10 list was made from data collected on the Social Security Administration's website.

CLEVELAND — The results are in and the top 10 baby names for both boys and girls has been revealed for the state of Ohio by Names.org!

The names can be seen in the lists below.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Ohio in 2023:

  1. Oliver
  2. Liam
  3. Noah
  4. Henry
  5. Elijah
  6. Theodore
  7. James
  8. William
  9. Lincoln
  10. Owen

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Ohio in 2023: 

  1. Charlotte
  2. Olivia
  3. Amelia
  4. Ava
  5. Emma
  6. Evelyn
  7. Sophia
  8. Eleanor
  9. Harper
  10. Isabella

Comparing Ohio's list to the national list, eight of the names on the Ohio boys list also appear on the top 10 of the national list. The two names unique to Ohio are Owen and Lincoln.

The Ohio girls list also features eight names that appear on the top 10 of the national list. The Ohio unique names being Eleanor and Harper.

You can check out the top 50 list for Ohio and full lists for other states throughout the country HERE.

