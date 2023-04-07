Swim safety and your kids: Moms launch Kickstarter campaign to create neon rash guards for children

'We feel very strongly that the visibility of neon can absolutely provide precious seconds in the event of an emergency.'

CLEVELAND — July 4 is always a busy day on the lake – and in this edition of Mom Squad, we are showing you why the color of your kid’s bathing suit could make the difference between life and death.

Alive Solutions tested different colored bathing suits in 18 inches of lake water. They found that some bathing suits could barely be seen whether you were looking at it from the shore or from up high like a dock or lifeguard chair.

That's where a special team of three women come in -- including Mary Estes, the founder of HiViz Swimwear. She began making neon rash guards for kids with the brightest colors she could find.

"We feel very strongly that the visibility of neon can absolutely provide precious seconds in the event of an emergency," Estes said. "30 seconds or less, a child can drown."

The sun-protective rash guards go from 12 months to 12 years, but the focus was on the most at-risk ages for children up to 4 years old.

Because of the success and high demand of HiViz Swimwear, the team created a Kickstarter campaign where you can pre-purchase a rash guard for $25. Once they complete their goal and move into full production, you'll receive your rash guard later this year.

