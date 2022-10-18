RSV cases on the rise in 5 states: What parents need to know

Doctors are seeing more and more kids with RSV, which is putting an early strain on respiratory virus season. Here's how to keep healthy.

CLEVELAND — There are new concerns about a virus that's been going around known as RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). Right now, hospitals in five states are seeing their pediatric units filling up.

The virus especially hits infants hard and usually spikes in mid-winter. But cases started popping up in the spring and summer.



University Hospitals pediatric infectious disease specialist, Dr. Amy Edwards explains that ever since the COVID pandemic, RSV is acting differently.

“As things kind of opened back up over the last year, year and a half or so, RSV doesn’t seem to be able to figure out what it's supposed to be doing, like it's lost its season,” Edwards says while talking with 3News' Maureen Kyle for this week's edition of Mom Squad.

The states seeing a sudden spike in RSV cases are California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Rhode Island. Due to a lack of beds, some children are even being transported to hospitals an hour or more away, sometimes even across state lines.

While we aren't seeing those really shocking numbers here in Northeast Ohio, doctors say there are some things we can all do to help. For example, getting flu shots and other vaccines. Eating healthy and getting enough sleep will also keep your immune system working at peak function.

