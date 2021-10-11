November is National Alzheimer's Awareness Month

For one local family, the issues with dementia and Alzheimer's exist on both sides. They encourage everyone to join the fight this month and year-round.

MAUMEE, Ohio — National data from the CDC found that in 2020, 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease. The disease itself is defined as the most common type of dementia and its progression starts with mild memory loss and can lead to loss of the ability to carry on conversations, respond to the environment and normal bodily functions.

For one local family, the Sims, the issues with dementia and Alzheimer's exist on both sides of the family.

Husband Matthew's mother died in September, and now his father is suffering from dementia. Wife Cathy's mother has been dealing with early-onset Alzheimer's since she was 65.

Matthew Sims emphasizes that Alzheimer's is not necessarily an 'old person' disease. According to the CDC, "Younger people may get Alzheimer’s disease, but it is less common."

"You can't help but fear when you have this disease in your family. That there's some hereditary issue there that you know may eventually trickle down to you or your child," Cathy Sims said.

The couple's only child, Ansley Duke, has been studying toward her master's degree in occupational therapy. She said she changed her major to focus on learning more about Alzheimer's.

Duke explained that this is one of the ways she's been able to learn about the disease and teach those around her.

"If I can do something for other people and for the person affected, that's worth it to me," Duke said.

She noted that her husband's side of the family just lost someone to Alzheimer's. Her passion to learn and help others learn has grown, given her family ties.

Though there is currently no cure for the nearly 6 million Americans battling the disease, Cathy Sims said everyone should try and join the fight, especially to advocate for research toward more medical advancements.

Whether it's donating money, time, learning about the disease, or just by asking a caretaker what they need help with, there are multiple ways to take action.

Matthew explained that being a caretaker isn't easy. His father and father-in-law had to help their wives as they battled the disease. Both mothers would get scared and confused and need help. Since those times are unpredictable, it can be a very taxing job.

"It just beats you down. I think everyone who's dealt with it can attest to that," Matthew Sims said.

Matthew's father cared for his mother battling vascular dementia for 15 years before she died. Cathy's father cared for her mother dealing with Alzheimer's for several years before it became too hard and she needed care in a memory home.

But the important thing to focus on, Matthew Sims said, is to appreciate the good times.

For instance, his mother used to play the piano and that brought a smile to his face just thinking about it.

"These weren't always old people. They weren't always that," Matthew Sims said.

Unfortunately, Cathy said her mother no longer remembers her and that makes it hard because she says there's little they can do to help her.

"We don't have any medications to offer her. No way to stop the disease and that's just unacceptable," Cathy Sims said.

There is some good news, though, according to Julia Pechlivanos, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association's Northwest Ohio Chapter. A recent drug discovery shows a medication that can help treat the very early stages of Alzheimer's.

"That drug was approved back in June and it is available in northwest Ohio," Pechlivanos said.

But for the Sims, this medication came too late, so their focus is on the precious time with family. They also focus on getting the word out that everyone will be affected by this disease, so be kind and help where you can.