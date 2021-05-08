Mother's Day Spotlight | Sylvania family's 5 generations of strong women

Four generations in one family able to enjoy each other's company is rare, but one family in Sylvania has five generations of strong women.

With Mother's Day on Sunday, we learned the special life lessons they've passed on from mother to daughter.

Janet Moffett, 79, is the great-great-grandma who started it all and she's number one in her close-knit family. Her mother taught her the importance of faith.

"Going to church on Sundays," Moffett said. "That's what I try to pass on to my daughter and grandkids. House cleaning, too. You had to get everything done before you went out at my house."

Moffett's daughter Cheri Hauser, 58, the great-grandma says her mother taught her how to be strong and overcome obstacles.

"You don't realize how much your mother loves you until you become a mother," Hauser said.

"I get to be right in the middle, so I have my mom and my grandma," said Andrea Mahoney, the 38-year-old grandma. "I get the older women to look up to call to talk to and then I have my daughters who call me and we're so close that they're more like friends."

Mahoney taught her 21-year-old daughter perseverance.

"My mom was also a young mom. She just always taught me to keep pushing. School and work are super important," said Alyssa Mahoney, the great-granddaughter.

And last, but not least, Alyssa's 8-month-old daughter and the great-great-granddaughter of the family, Everleigh Ramirez has learned assertiveness from her female role-models.

The family says having all five generations together is beyond a blessing, and they'll be sharing lots of lessons, laughs and love this Mother's Day.