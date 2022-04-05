These 20 baby names are the most popular in Ohio for 2022

CLEVELAND — What are the most popular baby names in Ohio this year?
Names.org has released the top 10 list of baby names for girls and boys in 2022 based on data from the Social Security Administration regarding births.
10 most popular girl names in Ohio for 2022:
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Sophia
- Emma
- Evelyn
- Harper
- Isabella
- Eleanor
10 most popular boy names in Ohio for 2022:
- Oliver
- Liam
- Noah
- James
- William
- Elijah
- Henry
- Owen
- Lincoln
- Theodore
Seven of the top 10 boy names and eight of the girl names also landed on the national list of most popular picks.
Lincoln is new to the list this year, while Emma and Sophia swapped places on the list from 2021, exchanging positions in the No. 5 and No. 6 slots.
So what are the top 10 names nationally? Here's that breakdown:
GIRLS
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Ava
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Luna
BOYS
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- William
- James
- Benjamin
- Henry
- Lucas
- Alexander
