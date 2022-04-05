These 20 baby names are the most popular in Ohio for 2022

Olivia, Amelia and Charlotte top the list for girls, while Oliver, Liam and Noah are the most popular names for boys.

CLEVELAND — What are the most popular baby names in Ohio this year?

Names.org has released the top 10 list of baby names for girls and boys in 2022 based on data from the Social Security Administration regarding births.

10 most popular girl names in Ohio for 2022:

Olivia

Amelia

Charlotte

Ava

Sophia

Emma

Evelyn

Harper

Isabella

Eleanor

10 most popular boy names in Ohio for 2022:

Oliver

Liam

Noah

James

William

Elijah

Henry

Owen

Lincoln

Theodore

Seven of the top 10 boy names and eight of the girl names also landed on the national list of most popular picks.

Lincoln is new to the list this year, while Emma and Sophia swapped places on the list from 2021, exchanging positions in the No. 5 and No. 6 slots.

So what are the top 10 names nationally? Here's that breakdown:

GIRLS

Olivia

Emma

Charlotte

Amelia

Sophia

Ava

Isabella

Mia

Evelyn

Luna

BOYS

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Elijah

William

James

Benjamin

Henry

Lucas

Alexander

