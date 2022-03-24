Lucas County Children Services in need of social workers

A new survey from OSU shows high turnover rates of child protective services workers. Lucas County is hiring as many as it can get.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a tough but important job -- a caseworker for Lucas County Children Services.

March is Social Work Month and the agency is raising awareness about the profession and the challenges in keeping enough on staff.

Delisha Osley has been a caseworker with Lucas County Children Services for about three years.

She starts her day at the office doing paperwork. And there is a lot of it.

Then most of her day is spent in the car, making home visits.

Osley said each day is different, some longer and more challenging than others, but she loves her job and helping families.

"I was a child that was in the system. And with my experience that I had, it made me want to give back to my community," Osley said.

Osley's experience in the system was a good one, and she'll never forget what her caseworker did for her.

"I remember that she was nice and she was the first human who ever showed me kindness," Osley said.

Osley has a pretty heavy workload. Right now, she's overseeing 20 cases, but that's not supposed to be the norm.

Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services, Robin Reese said her staff needs reinforcements.

"Right now they're overwhelmed. I'm going to be honest with you. Case loads are high," Reese said. "Like everybody else we have workforce issues. We can't attract enough people and when we attract good people, other people try to take them."

A recent survey through Ohio State University found nationally, an average of 30 percent of child protective services workers leave their position each year. In Ohio, 38 percent quit in 2020.

The survey found burnout to be a big factor.

"People come into the field thinking they're going to work directly with children. That's a small piece of it. A lot of work is working with adults. Sometimes they're motivated and sometimes they're not. But the reality is, is you see the worst of humanity," Reese said.

Reese herself started as a caseworker nearly 40 years ago. She says while it's tough, it is rewarding.

She wants her staff to be seen as the heroes they truly are, helping to keep children safe and bringing families back together.

"I honestly would like to see caseworkers considered first responders. There's a lot that goes along with that. If not that, a different kind of category where they get the same respect as other first responders," Reese said.

Respect for people like Osley who instead finds the reward in positive outcomes for families.

"I love when we reunify families of the kids with their parents. That's the best part, because all of the work that these parents have done. It wasn't for nothing and they've learned a lot based on the services we have offered them," Osley said.

If you are interested in becoming a caseworker with Lucas County Children Services a bachelors degree is required. There's a system in place for workers to get an advanced degree while on the job.

Reese is looking for people who have life experience, who are compassionate, teachable and open to learning.