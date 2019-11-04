FOSTORIA (WTOL) - Those who live in Fostoria and are without health insurance will have a chance to get a medical checkup this summer at a free clinic.

The "Just In Time Medical Clinic" will be opening this Summer in Promedica's Fostoria Community Hospital.

The clinic will be 100 percent free for anyone living inside Fostoria’s zip code who doesn’t have medical insurance.

Doctors will screen patients and do a full physical; they can also assess current illnesses and write prescriptions.

Recommendations will also be made for continuing care with local primary physicians.

The main focus of the clinic is to get people who haven’t seen a doctor in year, back into the medical care system.

“But also get them in touch with financial advocates who can help them fill out the insurance paperwork, so they can followup with a primary care doctor in the area. And that’s kind of the point, to get them into the healthcare system,” said Jeanne Bohm M.D., she is organizing the event.

The date of the free clinic has not been set yet, but it will be taking place some time in July and will be held one Saturday every month following.

You can see when the clinic is established on their Facebook page here.