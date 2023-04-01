Free summer meal program for kids

The free meal program is set to start at the end of May.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer is fast approaching, and kids will soon be out of school for summer break. Without daily meals provided in school, families may struggle to keep enough food on the table. To help with that, Connecting Kids to Meals has announced its participation in the Summer Food Service Program.

Connecting Kids to Meals aims to provide no-cost, nutritional meals to all children under the age of 18. All of the meals provided either meet or exceed the U.S. Department of Agriculture Child Nutrition requirements.

The Summer Food Service Program sets up food service locations in areas where kids typically gather most often during the summer. Locations can include schools, libraries, parks, and more.

This is Connecting Kids to Meals' 16th year sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program.

Connecting Kids to Meals says all children, regardless of race, sex, national origin, or religion are welcome to enjoy a hot, nutritious meal at any of their locations -- completely free of charge. All meals must be eaten on-site.

Last year, Connecting Kids to Meals partnered with 145 locations around Lucas County, serving more than 7,500 children per day; that totaled more than 250,000 meals served for the summer. This year, its goal is to expand to around 185 partner locations. With dozens of new partnerships planned this year, the organization is confident it can surpass last year's numbers.

The program runs every week in the summer, Monday through Friday. Time slots and locations can be found on the Connecting Kids to Meals website at "meal service locations and times".