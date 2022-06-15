What are the top gifts for Father’s Day this year? RetailMeNot reveals 2022 trends

According to RetailMeNot, a day with family is the most popular Father’s Day gift

CLEVELAND — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above aired on 3News on June 14, 2022, when 3News’ Betsy Kling’s dad joined her to share special memories.

As Father’s Day approaches, RetailMeNot released this year’s top Father’s Day gifts. This year, the most wanted gift is not an actual item. It's a day spent with family.

Top Father’s Day gifts for 2022, according to RetailMeNot:

A day with family: 41%

Cash: 33%

Dinner at a restaurant: 29%

Gift cards: 25%

Clothes: 23%

Food & Beverage: 21%

According to a survey by RetailMeNot, 80% of Americans plan to celebrate Father’s Day this year, making it the most celebrated holiday this summer.

Shoppers, on average, are expected to spend $61.30 on gifts for their loved ones.

50% of shoppers will spend less than $50 and one in five will spend $100 or more on their dad.

Editor's Note: The video above previously aired on June 13, 2022, when 3News Style Contributor Hallie Abrams shared Father's Day gift ideas.

