Meal programs strained by rising food costs

Connecting Kids to Meals and Mobile Meals of Toledo say they are facing numerous issues tied to inflation and supply chains, but are doing all they can to adapt.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We know how expensive it's become to feed a family of four. Imagine the cost for organizations with the sole purpose of feeding the community.

"It's hitting us hard," Wendi Huntley, President of Connecting Kids to Meals, said.

Connecting Kids to Meals kicks off its summer meal program on May 31 and it's already an uphill battle.

"We've been tracking things every 60 to 90 days and since January. Our food costs are up well over 30%. Our fuel costs are up; last check was 35%, but that's obviously closer to 40% at this point," Huntley said.

The federal meal program is important, as once school lets out thousands of kids don't have access to nutritious meals.

Connecting Kids to Meals expects to serve upwards of 7,000 meals a day by the height of the summer. This year, there won't be grab-and-go meals like during the pandemic. Kids will be required to eat their meals at the distribution spot.

"Kids can just walk to locations, ride their bikes to locations," Huntley said. "If their parents are going to bring them, we want it to be convenient for folks."

Mobile Meals of Toledo serves regular meals to about 500 people who are homebound in our community.

The organization is also getting hit by inflation and ongoing supply chain issues.

"At the end of April, our costs are up 13.5% per meal. And we're talking gas, wages, food and supplies," Carolyn Fox, Associate Executive Director of Mobile Meals of Toledo, said.

The organization is eating those costs, not passing them to clients who pay for meals according to income level.

"No special events for two years, so we're a little behind the eight ball in terms of fundraising," Fox said.

Both organizations welcome donations from the community to help them continue their work.

Click here to help Mobile Meals and here for Connecting Kids to Meals.